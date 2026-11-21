India's 1st bullet train to debut on Surat-Vapi in 2027
India's very first bullet train is set to roll out in 2027, kicking off with the Surat-Vapi stretch. This marks a big milestone for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed corridor.
The project recently hit a major checkpoint too: the overhead equipment on the 50-km Surat-Bilimora section was energized on November 20, 2026, moving things from just construction to almost ready to go.
Homegrown B28 trains built in Bengaluru
The full corridor will have 12 stations, with Surat, Bilimora, and Vapi opening first.
The trains themselves are homegrown B28 models built in Bengaluru, designed to zip along at up to 249km per hour and offer comfortable amenities for travelers.
Alongside speedy travel, this project is expected to seriously boost regional growth and cut down travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, a real game-changer for commuters and local businesses alike.