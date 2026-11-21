Shukla admitted that when he and others started training, they didn't fully grasp how huge the mission would be.

But as things unfolded, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla said, "It is incredibly exciting. It is challenging as well, it is hard, but it is extremely rewarding as well. So I would say that you don't have all the answers when you are starting out, but it becomes clear along the journey."

For him, being part of this new era is nothing short of fulfilling.