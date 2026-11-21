India's 1st ISS astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla says joining Gaganyaan instinctive
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who made history as India's first astronaut on the International Space Station in 2025, says joining the Gaganyaan mission was an "instinctive decision": no hesitation at all.
Speaking at the TIMES NOW Summit Karnataka, he shared how India's big push into human spaceflight began back in 2018 with PM Modi's announcement and picked up speed with ISRO announcing the Gaganyaan mission and starting astronaut selection a year later.
Shubhanshu Shukla: training challenging but rewarding
Shukla admitted that when he and others started training, they didn't fully grasp how huge the mission would be.
But as things unfolded, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla said, "It is incredibly exciting. It is challenging as well, it is hard, but it is extremely rewarding as well. So I would say that you don't have all the answers when you are starting out, but it becomes clear along the journey."
For him, being part of this new era is nothing short of fulfilling.