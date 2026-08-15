India's 80th Independence Day goes global under Suryapath Tiranga initiative
India's 80th Independence Day (August 15, 2026) went global this year, with the Suryapath Tiranga initiative hoisting the Tricolour in succession at Indian missions from Fiji to San Francisco.
Indian missions, diaspora groups, and friends of India joined in with flag-hoisting events and cultural programs.
Wellington saw over 500 people gather for celebrations led by High Commissioner Muanpuii Saiawi.
World leaders greet India, events unite
From Tokyo's student performances making it into Japanese media to Moscow's Gandhi tributes and bike rally, the day was all about unity.
French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated the Indian people on their 80th Independence Day in a message on X, Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted Murmu and Modi and spoke about bilateral partnership and international security, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said India had gone "from strength to strength" and described it as "the world's largest democracy and fastest-growing major economy," and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said ties were "stronger than ever."
In the US Indian missions teamed up with local communities. London hosted a cultural evening and Sydney spotlighted India's freedom journey with a special exhibition, proving Independence Day is about connection as much as celebration.