India's 80th Independence Day goes global under Suryapath Tiranga initiative

From Tokyo's student performances making it into Japanese media to Moscow's Gandhi tributes and bike rally, the day was all about unity.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated the Indian people on their 80th Independence Day in a message on X, Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted Murmu and Modi and spoke about bilateral partnership and international security, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said India had gone "from strength to strength" and described it as "the world's largest democracy and fastest-growing major economy," and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said ties were "stronger than ever."

In the US Indian missions teamed up with local communities. London hosted a cultural evening and Sydney spotlighted India's freedom journey with a special exhibition, proving Independence Day is about connection as much as celebration.