India's airports upgraded to handle over 580 million passengers annually
India
Big news for travelers: India's airports are now set up to handle over 580 million passengers annually.
This milestone comes after major upgrades and modernization by the Airports Authority of India and other airport operators, all to keep pace with more flyers and busier skies.
India has 166 working airports
India has 166 working airports, plus 25 new greenfield sites in the pipeline (14 already open).
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu shared that Indian airlines have 860 planes flying today, with hundreds more on order.
The government is actively pushing for growth in aviation, making air travel smoother and more accessible for everyone.