India's ambassador urges steady predictable ties as Xi Jinping visits
India
With Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting India for the BRICS summit on September 12-13, Indian Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami is calling for steady, predictable ties between the two countries.
It's Xi's first trip to India in nearly seven years, and Doraiswami says strong relations are crucial for peace and prosperity across Asia.
India China summit to expand cooperation
The summit isn't just about formalities: it's a big moment for India and China to work together on issues like climate change, trade, technology, and sustainable development.
Doraiswami highlighted that mutual respect and peaceful borders are essential if both countries want real progress.
Plus, Xi and Prime Minister Modi will likely use the event to boost their dialogue on global challenges.