India's basmati GI push stalls amid New Zealand FTA review
India's push to get its famous basmati rice protected with a geographical indication (GI) tag in New Zealand just ran into trouble.
New Zealand's NIA describes basmati as a term in common use, not something unique to India.
Because of this, the India-New Zealand FTA, in effect since October 2026, includes a review of the GI section and may allow India to seek protection for basmati in New Zealand.
Experts urge India secure basmati GIs
Since basmati is now seen as a common name for a type of long-grain aromatic rice grown across multiple countries in New Zealand (thanks to a 2025 court ruling), India faces an uphill task in securing GI status there.
Experts are saying India should move quickly to secure GI tags for basmati in other regions like Asia and Europe, especially with an important deadline coming up in April 2027.
This could help protect the reputation and uniqueness of Indian basmati around the world.