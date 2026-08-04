India's Census 2027 resumes caste counting 1st time since 1931
India
India's Census 2027 is rolling out its second phase on August 17 in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
This round is pretty historic; it's the first time since 1931 that caste information will be gathered.
Plus, people will share their parents' birth dates and places to help check citizenship.
Self-enumeration August 17 to 30
First up is self-enumeration from August 17-30, where folks fill in details about their caste and parents' birth details.
After that comes population counting in snowbound areas through September.
Digital tools and AI are stepping in to make data processing smoother than before.
And don't worry, everything you share stays confidential thanks to the Census Act; your information won't be made public or used as legal proof.