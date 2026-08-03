India's census launches 2nd phase in Ladakh and snow-bound areas
India's census is rolling out its second phase from September 1-30 across Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
Residents can even fill out their details between August 17 and 31.
There's a quick revisional round right after, from October 1 to 5.
India's census includes 1st-ever caste question
This is India's biggest census ever: Phase One started back in April after COVID-19 delays and focused on listing every house and structure.
The government has set aside ₹11,718 crore for the whole process.
For the first time ever, people will be asked about their caste during population counting; the official reference date for the census in Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand is October 1, 2026, at midnight.
Other regions are expected to join in next year.