India's CERC requires surrender or bank guarantees for idle renewables
India's electricity regulator, CERC, just told renewable energy companies to either give up their unused grid connections or pay higher bank guarantees if they're not actually supplying power.
The goal? Free up space on the grid for projects that are ready to go.
Companies can also hand over their unused grid rights to their group utility that is generating power but does not have grid access.
India's 15.7 GW idle capacity reallocated
CERC found that about 15.7 GW of renewable energy capacity, awarded between 2019 and 2025, is just sitting unused because there aren't enough customers.
Now, this freed-up capacity will first go to current applicants in the same area, and anything left will be auctioned off.
Developers who want to keep their spot can still do so by putting down extra guarantees and moving ahead on their own.