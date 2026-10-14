India's DGCA bans MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 power bank on all flights
India
Heads up, travelers: India's aviation authority, the DGCA, has just banned the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 power bank on all flights after a recent fire incident involving the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 power bank.
Airlines have been told to keep this model off flights and remind passengers about safety rules.
Countries tighten aircraft power bank rules
This isn't just an India thing: several countries, including India, are restricting powerbank usage on aircraft to reduce fire risks.
New limits mean you can't bring as many or as big a power bank on board, mainly to prevent fires, especially if bags are placed in the baggage hold, where a fire may take longer to detect.
So next time you fly, double-check your gadgets!