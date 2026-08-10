India's diplomats met Nepal and Bangladesh leaders to patch ties
India's top diplomats met with the prime ministers of Nepal and Bangladesh on Monday, August 10, 2026, aiming to patch up recent diplomatic strains.
This was Nepali prime minister Balendra Shah's first solo meeting with a foreign envoy since taking office, while in Dhaka, Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi sat down with Bangladeshi prime minister Tarique Rahman.
Kathmandu, Dhaka discuss development and BRICS
In Kathmandu, Srivastava and Shah talked about boosting development partnerships and keeping their historic ties strong, especially after some tense border remarks from Shah that were later clarified as minor land disputes.
Over in Dhaka, Trivedi and Rahman discussed a diplomatic row over former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's virtual speech from New Delhi, plus whether Bangladesh will join the upcoming BRICS summit as BIMSTEC chair.