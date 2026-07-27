India's electricity demand rises 6% as shortages more than double

May saw peak demand reach an all-time high of 270.8 gigawatts, with solar energy covering a solid 22% of the daytime peak.

Still, northern states like Punjab and Haryana were hit hard by shortages: up to 2% of their monthly needs went unmet in April.

With delayed monsoon rains and El Nino expected to push usage even higher for cooling and irrigation, India's thermal plants are stretched thin.

The IEA warns that annual power demand could grow 7% from the previous year, making these shortages a bigger headache in the months ahead.