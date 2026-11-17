India's horticulture output hits 386.92 million metric tons in fiscal 2026
India just saw horticulture output rise to 386.92 million metric tons in fiscal 2026, a 4.36% rise over last year, even though farmers had less land to work with.
The agriculture ministry shared the news on Tuesday, highlighting how efficient farming is paying off.
Indian vegetables fruits and flowers rise
Vegetable production grew by 4.35%, led by more potatoes, tomatoes, and brinjal, while fruit output climbed 4.6% thanks to bananas, mangoes, and apples.
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pointed out a shift toward high-value crops like spices and medicinal plants that's helping farmers earn more.
Flower production is also up by 14.45%, showing Indian agriculture is getting more diverse and profitable.