India's I4C gets Google to remove 3 loan apps
India
India's Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) just got Google to remove three shady loan apps (Horizon Cash Service, Money Score Monitor, and Zelicredit) from Google Play.
These apps claimed to offer fast, low-interest loans but reportedly grabbed sensitive information like Aadhaar numbers and financial details from users' phones.
I4C expands crackdown on scam platforms
This isn't I4C's first crackdown. Earlier this month, they had directed Google to take down six similar loan apps too.
The agency is also targeting other platforms linked to data theft and malware, showing a bigger push to keep online scams in check.