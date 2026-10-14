India's Jaishankar urges middle powers to shape world in Delhi
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says "middle powers," countries that aren't superpowers but still have a big influence, are becoming key players in shaping the world's future.
At the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Delhi, he encouraged these nations to team up on major global issues, comparing their role to a growing "board of directors" for the planet.
Mark Carney highlights India's tech leverage
Canadian economist Mark Carney agreed, pointing out that India's huge population and economic strength make it stand out among middle powers.
He noted that countries like India can become "irreplaceable," especially in tech.
The forum also discussed how controlling things like technology and trade routes gives these nations more leverage in international relations.