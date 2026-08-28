India's kharif pulse sowing up 1.68% to 111.46 lakh hectares
India's kharif pulse crops have seen a 1.68% jump in sowing this year, now covering 111.46 lakh hectares, even after a late monsoon slowed things down at first.
The boost mainly comes from more urad, tur, and moth bean being planted.
Still, experts are a bit cautious: late planting and patchy rainfall could mean lower yields for some farmers.
States show mixed pulse acreage trends
Tur and urad saw big increases in places like Uttar Pradesh (tur up 33%, urad up 61%), while states like Maharashtra and Karnataka actually planted less of these crops than last year.
Moong hasn't fared as well: acreage dropped in Rajasthan, Karnataka, and especially Maharashtra (down 30%).
So while the overall uptick is good news for food security, uneven weather means there's still plenty to watch this season.