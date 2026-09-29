India's MeitY drafts SOP to streamline CSAM reporting to police

India's Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) is creating a clear set of steps, called a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), to make it easier to report child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online.

This comes after the Supreme Court told social media companies they must report CSAM cases straight to Indian law enforcement.

The SOP will spell out exactly what social media firms, victims, and police are supposed to do, so everyone's on the same page.