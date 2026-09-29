India's MeitY drafts SOP to streamline CSAM reporting to police
India's Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) is creating a clear set of steps, called a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), to make it easier to report child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online.
This comes after the Supreme Court told social media companies they must report CSAM cases straight to Indian law enforcement.
The SOP will spell out exactly what social media firms, victims, and police are supposed to do, so everyone's on the same page.
Platforms to report CSAM to India
The move follows a BBC investigation that exposed Instagram ads being used for CSAM, raising serious concerns.
Now, big platforms like Meta and Google will send reports directly to Indian authorities instead of U.S.-based groups.
The new SOP builds on earlier guidelines about removing harmful images quickly and setting up fast reporting channels, basically making it harder for this kind of content to slip through the cracks online.