India's Ministry of Home Affairs to pilot AI command system
India's Ministry of Home Affairs is developing a new tech-powered command system to secure its massive 15,106.7km of land borders.
A pilot project will start soon from the Pakistan border, using AI, drones, sensors, and cameras to spot threats in real time, so less old-school patrolling and more smart monitoring.
China border unfenceable across 3,488km
A big focus is the China border, where fencing isn't possible across 3,488km. The system also aims to stop rising drone smuggling near Pakistan.
Home Minister Amit Shah called for teamwork between border forces and locals at a recent conference.
States have until December 2026 to pitch ideas before the quadrangular security grid, which involves border communities and the local police, will be finalized in the next 1.5 years as part of India's push for smarter border management.