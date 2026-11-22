India's passport falls to 84th in Henley's Passport Index
India's passport just dropped to 84th place in the latest Henley's Passport Index, falling from its previous spot at 80th.
Even though you can still visit 55 countries visa-free with an Indian passport, tougher entry rules worldwide have made things harder for travelers.
Experts cite migration and security concerns
Experts say concerns about irregular migration and security have led many countries to tighten their borders.
Palak Gupta, Advocate, from Jotwani Associates points out that more places are switching to electronic checks instead of old-school visas.
On the bright side, new trade deals like India's agreements with Europe could make it easier for Indian professionals to travel in the future.
India needs to improve travel freedom
For now, India has some catching up to do on global travel freedom.