India's passport slips to 85th place in 2025 Henley Index India Oct 15, 2025

India's passport just slipped to 85th place in the 2025 Henley Passport Index, meaning you can now travel to 57 countries visa-free or with visa-on-arrival—down from 62 last year.

Singapore still holds the top spot, letting its citizens visit 193 destinations easily.

South Korea is second and Japan is third, completing the top three, while the US has dropped out of the top 10 for the first time ever.