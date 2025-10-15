India's passport slips to 85th place in 2025 Henley Index
India's passport just slipped to 85th place in the 2025 Henley Passport Index, meaning you can now travel to 57 countries visa-free or with visa-on-arrival—down from 62 last year.
Singapore still holds the top spot, letting its citizens visit 193 destinations easily.
South Korea is second and Japan is third, completing the top three, while the US has dropped out of the top 10 for the first time ever.
Bhutan leads in South Asia; Afghanistan remains at bottom
In South Asia, Bhutan leads with access to 50 countries, ranking 92nd.
India's ahead of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan.
Afghanistan remains at the bottom globally, with just 24 countries open to its passport holders.
About Henley Passport Index
This global ranking, based on data from IATA, looks at how many countries you can visit without a pre-arranged visa.
It's been tracking passport power since 2005, and for many, it's a quick reality check on travel freedom.