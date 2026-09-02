India's red hexagonal labels face Supreme Court review soon
India
India wants to add red-coloured hexagonal labels to packaged foods that are high in added sugar, salt, or saturated fat, but only if two of those nutrients are over the limit.
Health experts are not thrilled, saying this rule could let foods loaded with just one unhealthy ingredient slip through without a warning.
The Supreme Court is set to weigh in soon.
Firms warn, advocates cite Chile labels
Food companies worry the new rules do not fit items usually eaten in small amounts, like pickles and condiments, and fear traditional snacks and sweets might get unfairly labeled.
Meanwhile, health advocates point to Chile's stricter system (which flags each nutrient separately) as a better way to help people make healthier choices.