India's renewables excluding large hydro hit 101 billion Q2 FY27

India's power generation from renewable energy sources, excluding large hydro, crossed 100 billion units for the first time, reaching 101 billion units in Q2 FY27.

This big jump is part of a growing shift away from fossil fuels, with non-fossil sources (like renewables, hydropower, and nuclear) now making up about a third of India's total power supply.

Overall, non-fossil power generation reached 177 billion units this quarter, up from 163 billion units last year.