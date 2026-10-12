India's renewables excluding large hydro hit 101 billion Q2 FY27
India's power generation from renewable energy sources, excluding large hydro, crossed 100 billion units for the first time, reaching 101 billion units in Q2 FY27.
This big jump is part of a growing shift away from fossil fuels, with non-fossil sources (like renewables, hydropower, and nuclear) now making up about a third of India's total power supply.
Overall, non-fossil power generation reached 177 billion units this quarter, up from 163 billion units last year.
India's solar 10% share, 39% growth
Solar energy played a huge role, making up 10% of all electricity and hitting a record 705 million units in one day.
Solar generation shot up by 39% compared with last year, while wind power grew by 29%.
India's peak electricity demand also set a record, showing just how fast the country is moving toward cleaner energy.