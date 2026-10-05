India's reservoirs at 71.84% capacity down from 90.31% last year
India
India's reservoirs have dropped to just 71.84% of their total capacity, way below last year's 90.31%.
The situation is especially worrying in the south, where states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are down to only about one-half full.
Several states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, are also facing an acute drought problem.
Maharashtra Karnataka Rajasthan face acute drought
Southern states aren't alone: Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rajasthan are also facing an acute drought problem.