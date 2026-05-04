India's Supreme Court allows teen abortion and affirms reproductive autonomy
India
India's Supreme Court just made it clear: reproductive autonomy is a basic right.
The court allowed a 15-year-old rape survivor to end her 30-week pregnancy, rejecting AIIMS's attempt to block it.
This decision puts the spotlight back on whether abortion should be about personal choice or state control.
India's Supreme Court urges MTP review
The court said forcing minors to continue unwanted pregnancies isn't okay and called for updates to laws like the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, especially around gestational limits for young survivors.
The ruling pushes for clearer, rights-based policies so women, especially minors, can make informed decisions about their own bodies without unnecessary legal barriers.