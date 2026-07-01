India's Supreme Court rules buyers can claim delayed possession compensation
India
Big news for anyone buying a home: India's Supreme Court just said you can still ask for compensation if your apartment was handed over late, even if you accepted it without making a fuss.
The court made it clear that your right to complain doesn't disappear just because there's an arbitration clause in your agreement.
SC remands case to consumer forum
This decision came after a long-running case where a buyer got his apartment late but didn't protest at the time.
The Supreme Court sent his complaint back to the consumer forum and told it to sort it out within one year.
Bottom line: Homebuyers don't lose their legal rights just by accepting possession, and consumer forums have your back, even against tricky contract clauses.