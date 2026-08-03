India's Supreme Court upholds 2019 transgender IDs despite 2026 law
India
India's Supreme Court has confirmed that transgender identity cards issued under the 2019 Act are still valid, despite a new law rolled out in 2026.
Justice Joymalya Bagchi made it clear: "Even if there is a change in legislation, the rights conferred or accrued must remain the same," and he said, "we assure you, we are concerned about your rights."
Petitioners say 2026 amendment violates NALSA
Petitioners are upset with the 2026 Amendment Act, saying it goes against the 2014 NALSA judgment that recognized self-identified gender.
They argue the new law gives too much power to the state to decide someone's gender, raising big questions about individual rights vs. government control.