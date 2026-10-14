India's thermal plants face coal shortfall by February or March

India's thermal power plants are running seriously low on coal and could face a crunch by February or March, according to a new Moneycontrol report.

As of October 11, coal stocks were just 18.25 million metric tons, way below the needed 57.23 million metric tons.

Plants need to add 31.75 million metric tons in the next three months (about 280,000 metric tons daily) just to catch up.