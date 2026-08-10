India's top spy Parag Jain meets AKM Shamsul Islam
India
India's top spy, Parag Jain, just met with Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Dr. AKM Shamsul Islam, the defense adviser to Bangladesh's Prime Minister.
The meeting happened in Dhaka on Monday and was part of an official visit by a four-member Indian intelligence team.
This comes at a time when India and Bangladesh aren't exactly on friendly terms.
Bangladesh military intelligence invited Indian team
The Indian team was invited by Bangladesh's military intelligence agency, following a strongly worded statement from Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry after Bangladesh's criticism of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's press conference in India.
With the BRICS Summit coming up soon in New Delhi, both countries seem interested in quietly rebuilding trust and keeping communication open.