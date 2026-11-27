The scheme also led to a massive 15% drop in PM2.5 emissions and averted 834 kilotonnes of primary PM2.5 emissions from households, a huge deal since cooking smoke is a major polluter, especially in the Indo-Gangetic Plain.

Still, not everyone has equal access: LPG use is high in Punjab (90%) but much lower in Jharkhand (40%), mostly because refills can be pricey.

Experts suggest more subsidies during peak pollution months and making alternatives like induction stoves or biogas easier to get, so cleaner cooking becomes the norm everywhere.