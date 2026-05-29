India's weather department forecasts monsoon at 90% of average

India faces lower yields and heatwaves

Less rain could spell trouble for key farming regions like central India, the southern peninsula, and the northwest, think lower crop yields and pricier food at the market.

June is also shaping up to be extra hot in many states, with severe heatwaves on the cards for places like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, and Maharashtra.

Plus, with El Nino warming things up in the Pacific again (which usually messes with our monsoons), water shortages and higher electricity demand might become more common this year.