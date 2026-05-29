India's weather department forecasts monsoon at 90% of average
India's weather department says this year's monsoon will likely be weaker than usual: rainfall is expected to hit just 90% of the long-term average.
That's a big drop from last year, when rains were actually above normal.
There's an 84% chance we'll see less rain than we need, which could mean some tough months ahead.
India faces lower yields and heatwaves
Less rain could spell trouble for key farming regions like central India, the southern peninsula, and the northwest, think lower crop yields and pricier food at the market.
June is also shaping up to be extra hot in many states, with severe heatwaves on the cards for places like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, and Maharashtra.
Plus, with El Nino warming things up in the Pacific again (which usually messes with our monsoons), water shortages and higher electricity demand might become more common this year.