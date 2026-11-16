IndiGo employee Varsha Turkar found dead in Gondia forest

A 35-year-old IndiGo staffer, Varsha Turkar, was found dead in a Gondia forest after meeting her friend Nitesh Agrawal.

He told Turkar's family they were attacked by a group of unidentified people dressed in burqas allegedly in a bid to rob her, but only she was harmed.

Agrawal is currently being questioned as police try to piece together what really happened.