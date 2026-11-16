IndiGo employee Varsha Turkar found dead in Gondia forest
A 35-year-old IndiGo staffer, Varsha Turkar, was found dead in a Gondia forest after meeting her friend Nitesh Agrawal.
He told Turkar's family they were attacked by a group of unidentified people dressed in burqas allegedly in a bid to rob her, but only she was harmed.
Agrawal is currently being questioned as police try to piece together what really happened.
Nitesh Agrawal alleges burqa-clad attack
Turkar had traveled home for Diwali and met up with Agrawal near the Wainganga River.
He claimed a group of unidentified people dressed in burqas allegedly attacked her in a bid to rob her, but when her family arrived, Turkar had already passed away.
Police are awaiting autopsy results and are working with teams from both Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to get answers.