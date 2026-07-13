IndiGo engineer Ajay Thakur arrested at Leh airport with heroin
India
Ajay Thakur, a 22-year-old IndiGo Aircraft Maintenance Engineer, was arrested at Leh Airport after the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) found 2.27gm of heroin on him during a routine patrol in the city.
He is now facing charges under the NDPS Act, and his arrest has sparked questions about possible links to a wider drug network.
Ladakh crackdown records 33 cases
This case is part of Ladakh's bigger crackdown on narcotics.
There have already been 33 drug cases this year, with 27 arrests and major seizures of heroin, charas, and brown sugar.
Authorities say they are ramping up operations to protect young people from substance abuse, and are calling for more community support in the fight against drugs.