IndiGo flight diverts to Hyderabad after reported power bank fire
India
An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai had to make an unscheduled stop in Hyderabad after a passenger's power bank reportedly caught fire midair.
The crew acted quickly, keeping all 191 people safe, and the plane landed safely.
Airlines, IATA advise carry-on power banks
This incident is a reminder that power banks can be a real fire hazard while flying.
Airlines and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) say you should always keep power banks and spare lithium batteries in your carry-on luggage, not in checked baggage or overhead bins, so any issues can be handled fast.
It's all about keeping everyone on board safe.