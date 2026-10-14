IndiGo Hyderabad to Srinagar flight returns after power bank found
India
An IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Srinagar had to return to its parking bay before take-off on Tuesday when information was received that a passenger's power bank was inside checked-in baggage, a big no-no for air travel.
The plane, carrying 173 passengers, made it safely back with no immediate confirmation of injuries or fire.
IndiGo requires carry-on power banks
IndiGo doesn't allow power banks or spare lithium batteries in checked bags: they have to go in your carry-on for safety reasons.
This isn't just a random rule: three days before, another IndiGo flight was diverted to Hyderabad because smoke started coming from an electronic device on board.
The crew handled things smoothly in the second incident, but it's a good reminder to double-check what you pack before flying.