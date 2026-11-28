IndiGo resumes Jeddah and Madinah flights from November 27
IndiGo is resuming select flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah from November 27, but trips to Riyadh and Dammam are still on hold until December 7.
The airline says this move comes after carefully checking the current situation, and affected passengers were being informed through the contact details provided at the time of booking, and customers were advised to check their flight status on its website or mobile app before heading to the airport.
Indian airlines suspended some Saudi services
These adjustments are a response to recent regional tensions: after attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, Indian airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air suspended or canceled some Saudi Arabia services as a safety step.
Now, with things being monitored closely, only some routes are restarting while others remain suspended for everyone's safety.