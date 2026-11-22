Things came to light when Harshita was found dead inside their house on November 19.

CCTV footage showed Harsh with the minor around the time of her death.

Soon after, their father Raju Yadav's body was found in a nearby town.

Investigators believe the argument started when Raju gave half of the money to Harshita, which led to this heartbreaking outcome.

Police are still searching for Harsh to get answers about what really happened.