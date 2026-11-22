Indore's Harsh Yadav allegedly killed father and sister over proceeds
A family feud in Indore turned tragic when 26-year-old Harsh Yadav allegedly killed his father and sister after a dispute over the remaining proceeds from the sale of Raju Yadav's house.
Police say a minor helped him carry out the crime, making the case even more unsettling.
CCTV shows Harsh Yadav with minor
Things came to light when Harshita was found dead inside their house on November 19.
CCTV footage showed Harsh with the minor around the time of her death.
Soon after, their father Raju Yadav's body was found in a nearby town.
Investigators believe the argument started when Raju gave half of the money to Harshita, which led to this heartbreaking outcome.
Police are still searching for Harsh to get answers about what really happened.