Infant dies after mid-air medical emergency on Jaipur-Bengaluru flight
A heartbreaking moment unfolded on an Air India Express flight when a one-year-old boy had serious trouble breathing mid-flight.
The crew and even a doctor onboard did everything they could, but sadly, he didn't make it despite urgent care after the plane made an emergency landing in Indore.
Flight diverted and quick action taken
The flight left Jaipur at 5:30pm and was rerouted to Indore as soon as the pilot realized the gravity of the situation.
A doctor traveling as a passenger stepped in to give CPR, with airport medics taking over right after landing.
Why this matters
Air India Express offered heartfelt condolences to the family and highlighted how emergencies like this bring out teamwork from crew, passengers, and ground staff.
It's a tough reminder that even with fast help, some situations—especially involving infants—can be unpredictable and deeply challenging for everyone involved.