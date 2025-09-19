Infiltration bids on rise in J&K; forces uncover terrorist bunkers
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have stepped up their crackdown on militants, recently finding and destroying underground bunkers hidden deep in Kulgam's forests.
After a deadly encounter in Guddar where two terrorists were killed, troops uncovered shelters stocked with weapons, food, and cooking gear—showing that militants are planning to stay off the grid for longer stretches.
Forces determined to dismantle these hideouts
Officials say militants are leaving villages for remote forests near the Pir Panjal range because local support is fading and security checks are tightening.
The tough terrain makes these operations harder, but joint teams from the Army, police, and paramilitary are determined to keep searching and dismantling these hideouts.
Their goal: make sure there's nowhere left for militants to hide in Jammu and Kashmir.