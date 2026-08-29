Chandigarh influencer succumbs to injuries after being set ablaze
What's the story
A 28-year-old social media influencer from Chandigarh, Manjeet Kaur, died on August 26 during treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The incident took place nearly two months after she was allegedly abducted and immolated. Her mother, Kanta Devi, had filed a complaint leading to the registration of a case against two suspects, identified as Shubhi and Pinda, under Sections 140(1) (kidnapping), 103(1) (murder), and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Incident account
Kaur was kidnapped by her acquaintances
The incident occurred on July 3 when Kaur was allegedly called to a liquor shop in Sector 34 by her acquaintances.
They reportedly forced her into a car and drove her to Morinda, where she was assaulted, tied to a mulberry tree, and set on fire.
An acquaintance who saw her on fire rushed to help, dousing the flames with a blanket before taking Kaur to a local hospital in Morinda.
Medical journey
Kaur succumbed to her injuries on August 26
Due to the severity of her injuries, Kaur was first shifted to a Mohali hospital and then admitted to PGIMER on July 9.
She remained unconscious for several weeks but briefly regained consciousness on August 5, when she narrated her ordeal to her family.
However, despite medical intervention, her condition continued to deteriorate, and she succumbed to her injuries on August 26.
Investigation progress
FIR registered in connection with Kaur's death
The Sector 34 police station has registered an FIR in connection with Kaur's death.
Inspector Shadi Lal confirmed that Kaur was a divorcee and is survived by her seven-year-old son.
Police teams are now conducting raids to locate Shubhi and Pinda while analyzing CCTV footage from Chandigarh to Morinda.
Meanwhile, Devi has accused the Kharar Sadar police of inaction when she wanted to give a statement at PGIMER after her daughter regained consciousness.
Official response
Police deny allegations of negligence
Kharar deputy superintendent of police Ishan Singla denied allegations of negligence by the Kharar Sadar police.
He clarified that since the incident occurred in Chandigarh jurisdiction, action was to be taken by Chandigarh Police.
"Kharar police provided full assistance to the victim's mother," he said.
Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed that a case has been registered based on Devi's complaint. Investigations are underway to nab the suspects involved in this crime against Kaur.