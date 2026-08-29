Chandigarh influencer succumbs to injuries after being set ablaze

The incident occurred on July 3 when Kaur was allegedly called to a liquor shop in Sector 34 by her acquaintances.

They reportedly forced her into a car and drove her to Morinda, where she was assaulted, tied to a mulberry tree, and set on fire.

An acquaintance who saw her on fire rushed to help, dousing the flames with a blanket before taking Kaur to a local hospital in Morinda.