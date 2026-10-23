Influencer Shraddha Dubey evaded arrest 11 days before Nagpur capture

Shraddha Dubey, an influencer from Uttar Pradesh, managed to stay on the run for 11 days after being named in a murder case.

With help from her boyfriend Amir, who had been accompanying her since Lucknow and had helped her enter Nepal through Bahraich, and her driver Danish, whom she reportedly kept with her to prevent him from revealing her secrets and used as a shield and a means of facilitating her escape, she slipped out of Lucknow and headed toward Nepal, sticking to smaller hotels and lounges where identification documents were not required and booking a car and leaving for Nagpur.