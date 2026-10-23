Influencer Shraddha Dubey evaded arrest 11 days before Nagpur capture
Shraddha Dubey, an influencer from Uttar Pradesh, managed to stay on the run for 11 days after being named in a murder case.
With help from her boyfriend Amir, who had been accompanying her since Lucknow and had helped her enter Nepal through Bahraich, and her driver Danish, whom she reportedly kept with her to prevent him from revealing her secrets and used as a shield and a means of facilitating her escape, she slipped out of Lucknow and headed toward Nepal, sticking to smaller hotels and lounges where identification documents were not required and booking a car and leaving for Nagpur.
Investigators probe Shraddha Dubey's alleged helpers
Dubey moved through cities like Kanpur and Agra but quickly left any place that asked for identification.
She even left without completing the booking at a Kanpur hotel when staff requested her ID.
Police put out a lookout notice as they worried she might leave the country.
Her run ended in Nagpur, where she was arrested by a special police team.
Now, investigators are looking into everyone who helped her along the way, with legal action likely ahead.