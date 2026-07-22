Injured protesters return to Jantar Mantar demanding education reforms
India
After facing police action during Monday's CJP-led march, injured protesters made their way back to Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, bandages, limps, and all.
Their message is clear: they're not giving up on demanding better from the education system, especially when it comes to paper leaks and unfair recruitment.
Opposition leaders back injured protesters
Ajit Singh, a teacher who was hurt in the march, said simply, "We shall continue to fight for the students."
Hammad, a social worker with head and hand injuries, echoed that determination.
The scene drew visits from opposition leaders like Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal, and Uddhav Thackeray, all showing up to back the protesters' push for real change in how education works.