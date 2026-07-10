Gurugram: 4 suspected criminals killed, 3 cops injured in encounter
What's the story
A fierce gunfight broke out between the police and a gang in Gurugram's Sushant Lok Phase-2 area on Thursday night. The clash left four suspected criminals dead and three police officers injured, NDTV reported. The incident started around 9:30pm after the Crime Branch reportedly received a tip-off about a suspicious Scorpio SUV with armed men inside.
Standoff
Suspects fired at a businessman's house
When police teams reached the spot and set up a blockade, the armed suspects fired at a businessman's house. The businessman had allegedly been receiving extortion threats from an overseas gangster. Despite repeated requests to surrender, the suspects opened fire on police personnel in a bid to escape. In retaliation, police fired back in their attempt to nab the suspects.
Suspect details
Condition of injured police personnel monitored
All five alleged shooters from the Deepak Nandal gang, based abroad, were injured during the gunfight. They were rushed to a private super-specialty hospital, where doctors declared four of them dead. The fifth accused is still undergoing treatment at the hospital. Three Gurugram police personnel also suffered gunshot wounds and are being treated at a local hospital. Their condition is being closely monitored by doctors.
Investigation underway
Forensic teams probing the crime scene
Forensic teams, including the Scene of Crime unit and the Forensic Science Laboratory, have been probing the crime scene. They have collected forensic and technical evidence from the site. The police are now proceeding with legal action as per the law. Further details about the deceased and injured suspects will be shared later by authorities. Five foreign-made pistols have also been recovered from the scene.