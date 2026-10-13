International flights move to Navi Mumbai delayed to March 2027
India
If you were expecting international flights to start moving from Mumbai's main airport to Navi Mumbai International Airport soon, that's not happening just yet.
The big switch has now been pushed back to March 2027 after airlines and aviation officials met to discuss the phased redevelopment of Terminal 1 and the transition to NMIA, with airlines describing the relocation timelines as "unachievable."
Airlines oppose 265-flight Navi Mumbai move
Airlines said shifting 265 weekly international flights starting October 25, 2026 wasn't realistic, especially since they weren't consulted on the planning.
With Terminal 1 at Mumbai airport set for redevelopment, Navi Mumbai International Airport is about 35km away.