IPS trainee suspected to have attempted suicide amid harassment allegations
What's the story
An Indian Police Service (IPS) probationer at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad has been hospitalized after a suspected suicide attempt, India Today reported, citing officials. The trainee, Uday Krishna Reddy, allegedly consumed poison at a friend's house on Sunday evening. However, authorities are yet to confirm if it was a suicide attempt. He is currently under observation at the hospital, and officials from the academy have visited him to assess his condition.
Complaint details
Woman accused Reddy of stalking, assault, criminal intimidation
The incident comes after a fellow IPS probationer accused Reddy of stalking, assault, criminal intimidation, and secretly recording a private video without her consent.
The woman alleged that Reddy sent her sexually abusive messages on WhatsApp and made derogatory remarks about her before fellow probationers.
She claimed he accused her of being in a relationship with another trainee, pressured her to admit it, and verbally abused her.
Assault claims
Other allegations made by the woman
The woman also alleged that Reddy forcibly accessed her mobile phone, examined her private chats, and took the device to his room.
She accused him of wrongfully restraining her, physically assaulting her, pulling her hair, attempting to strangle her, and holding a knife to her neck.
Another incident on July 10 allegedly involved inappropriate touching.
The woman claimed Reddy secretly recorded a private video of her without consent and sent it to her husband as an attempt at blackmail.
Counter-claims
Reddy denied allegations in suicide note
In a two-page suicide note, Reddy denied the allegations and claimed they were in a relationship even after her marriage.
He alleged she came to his room and kissed him without consent.
"I recorded it as proof and sent it to her husband...the video proof is there," he wrote.
The Hyderabad Police have registered a case under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act based on her complaint.