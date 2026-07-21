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Home / News / India News / IPS trainee suspected to have attempted suicide amid harassment allegations
IPS trainee suspected to have attempted suicide amid harassment allegations
The trainee is currently under observation

IPS trainee suspected to have attempted suicide amid harassment allegations

By Snehil Singh
Jul 21, 2026
12:18 pm
What's the story

An Indian Police Service (IPS) probationer at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad has been hospitalized after a suspected suicide attempt, India Today reported, citing officials. The trainee, Uday Krishna Reddy, allegedly consumed poison at a friend's house on Sunday evening. However, authorities are yet to confirm if it was a suicide attempt. He is currently under observation at the hospital, and officials from the academy have visited him to assess his condition.

Complaint details

Woman accused Reddy of stalking, assault, criminal intimidation

The incident comes after a fellow IPS probationer accused Reddy of stalking, assault, criminal intimidation, and secretly recording a private video without her consent.

The woman alleged that Reddy sent her sexually abusive messages on WhatsApp and made derogatory remarks about her before fellow probationers.

She claimed he accused her of being in a relationship with another trainee, pressured her to admit it, and verbally abused her.

Assault claims

Other allegations made by the woman

The woman also alleged that Reddy forcibly accessed her mobile phone, examined her private chats, and took the device to his room.

She accused him of wrongfully restraining her, physically assaulting her, pulling her hair, attempting to strangle her, and holding a knife to her neck.

Another incident on July 10 allegedly involved inappropriate touching.

The woman claimed Reddy secretly recorded a private video of her without consent and sent it to her husband as an attempt at blackmail.

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Counter-claims

Reddy denied allegations in suicide note

In a two-page suicide note, Reddy denied the allegations and claimed they were in a relationship even after her marriage.

He alleged she came to his room and kissed him without consent.

"I recorded it as proof and sent it to her husband...the video proof is there," he wrote.

The Hyderabad Police have registered a case under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act based on her complaint.

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