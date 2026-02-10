IRCTC launches resume/retry booking feature: How it helps you?
What's the story
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a new feature on its iPAY app to tackle failed transactions. The "Resume/Retry Booking" option allows passengers to use the deducted amount from a failed transaction for another booking on the same day, provided both transactions are of equal amounts. This initiative is aimed at reducing failed transactions and ensuring passengers do not lose money or time during peak booking hours.
App features
iPay app and its features
The IRCTC iPAY app offers various payment options, including credit cards, debit cards, net banking, wallets, pre-paid cards, UPI, and Autopay (mandate-based payment instruments). The app aims to offer a hassle-free solution for users by eliminating the need for third-party platforms. Passengers can easily access these features through the app's interface without any external dependencies.
Authentication requirement
Ticket booking changes for Aadhaar-authenticated users
Now, only Aadhaar-authenticated users are allowed to book the general reserved tickets on the opening day of the Advance Reservation Period (ARP). Passengers are advised to authenticate their IRCTC accounts with Aadhaar by linking their numbers under the "My Profile" section on the website or mobile app. This new requirement is part of IRCTC's efforts to streamline ticket booking and enhance security measures.