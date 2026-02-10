The feature is available on iPAY app

IRCTC launches resume/retry booking feature: How it helps you?

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:49 pm Feb 10, 202607:49 pm

What's the story

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a new feature on its iPAY app to tackle failed transactions. The "Resume/Retry Booking" option allows passengers to use the deducted amount from a failed transaction for another booking on the same day, provided both transactions are of equal amounts. This initiative is aimed at reducing failed transactions and ensuring passengers do not lose money or time during peak booking hours.