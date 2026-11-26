IYC files petition against Meta alleging Rahul Gandhi post blocks
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is suing Meta, saying Facebook and Instagram have been unfairly blocking posts that mention or show Rahul Gandhi.
The IYC filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, arguing these blocks are happening automatically and without clear reasons.
IYC challenges IT rule, seeks transparency
IYC claims Meta's actions violate free speech and wants the company to explain exactly why these posts were restricted.
They are also challenging a specific IT rule they believe enables this kind of moderation, pushing for more openness about how content decisions are made.