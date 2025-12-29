Jadav Payeng's new forest in Assam set on fire by unknown miscreants
On December 28, the Molai Kathoni 2.0 forest—an inspiring reforestation project started by Padma Shri awardee Jadav Payeng and his daughter Munmuni—was deliberately set ablaze near Assam's Baghmora eco-camp.
The fire wiped out five bighas of land, destroying over 5,500 young trees and countless birds' nests, eggs, and small animals.
Thankfully, no people or larger wildlife were hurt.
Munmuni quickly led a volunteer team across the river to fight the flames using whatever they could find.
Probe points to possible sand mafia link
Local police and forest officials are investigating who started the fire.
Political leaders like Gaurav Gogoi have pointed fingers at the sand mafia, connecting the attack to ongoing illegal mining in the area—something Payeng has long opposed.
Calls for a judicial probe and swift action have grown louder as environmentalists and politicians rally behind Payeng's mission to protect Assam's forests.