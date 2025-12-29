Jadav Payeng's new forest in Assam set on fire by unknown miscreants India Dec 29, 2025

On December 28, the Molai Kathoni 2.0 forest—an inspiring reforestation project started by Padma Shri awardee Jadav Payeng and his daughter Munmuni—was deliberately set ablaze near Assam's Baghmora eco-camp.

The fire wiped out five bighas of land, destroying over 5,500 young trees and countless birds' nests, eggs, and small animals.

Thankfully, no people or larger wildlife were hurt.

Munmuni quickly led a volunteer team across the river to fight the flames using whatever they could find.