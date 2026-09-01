Jagseer Singh drinks poison outside Sangrur DC demanding drug action
A man named Jagseer Singh drank poison outside the Sangrur deputy commissioner's office to protest alleged inaction against drug dealers in his village, Namol.
He'd reportedly filmed local drug activity and faced threats, but felt ignored by authorities.
After the incident, he was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Opposition criticizes Punjab AAP drug claims
The event has put pressure on Punjab's AAP government, with opposition leaders criticizing their efforts against drugs.
Congress's Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot pointed out how activists like Jagseer are at risk, while BJP leader and former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu accused the government of shielding traffickers.
Questions are also being raised about the government's "Drug-Free Punjab" claims as police continue investigating what happened.