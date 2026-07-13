Jagtial district farmers hold frog ceremony to pray for rain
India
In Telangana's Jagtial district, farmers just held a frog ceremony (yes, really) hoping to bring some much-needed rain.
Organized by the Shivaji Rythu Gone Reddy Sangham, the ceremony saw special prayers and holy water offerings at local temples.
It's an age-old tradition that highlights how closely farming life is tied to nature, especially when crops are at risk.
Telangana rainfall down 19% since June
Telangana has been hit by a 19% drop in rainfall since June, and some areas like Hyderabad have seen deficits over 50%.
With the monsoon taking a break and fields drying up fast, farmers are turning to every tradition they know, including frog ceremonies, to try and save their crops.