'Jai Maa Kali' capsized off Bagher Char 9 bodies recovered
India
After nine days missing, the fishing trawler Jai Maa Kali has been found capsized near Bagher Char off the West Bengal coast.
Out of the 15 fishermen on board, nine bodies have sadly been recovered and six are still unaccounted for.
Rescue teams search for trapped fishermen
Rescue teams think some of the missing might be trapped inside the sunken boat and are working hard to find them.
The trawler was towed in for inspection while anxious families, including those from Odisha, wait for updates.
Local MLA Dr. Chandra Sekhar Mondal called the tragedy "deeply tragic," as search efforts continue.